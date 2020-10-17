developing
HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
OKLAHOMA CITY [mdash] age 63. Heavy Machine Operator. Died October 1st in Oklahoma City, OK. Graveside Service October 20th at 2:00pm at Citizen's Cemetery in Fort Gibson, OK.
HULBERT [mdash] age 56. Carpenter. Died October 10th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services October 15th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation October 14th at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 62. Cosmetologist. Died October 12th in Tulsa, OK. Memorial Services October 16th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation October 15th from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputy shoots, kills man wielding 'spear'
- Sheriff releases names of victim, suspect in deadly shooting
- Man dead after being shot, suspect arrested
- Eight Oklahoma judges up for retention
- Two confess to string of vandalisms
- Cherokee Nation to build meat-processing facility
- Man killed in Wednesday collision identified
- GUEST EDITORIAL: Phosphorus new and old haunts Illinois, Tenkiller Lake
- Two-vehicle crash reported
- Oklahoma Watch: Small Towns, Suburbs Across State Lead Weekly Hotspots
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.