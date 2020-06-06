developing
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 60. Nursery Worker. Died June 3rd, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial June 6th, 2020 2:00PM St. Brigid Catholic Church. Burial Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation June 5th, 2020, 2:00-7:00PM Rosary 7:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
PARK HILL [mdash] Funeral services for Henry Newton Sadler will be held at Green Country Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Tommy Tucker officiating. His family will have a visitation on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 beginning at 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM at Green Country Fune…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Elizabeth A. Ostenson, 84 of Tahlequah, Go-Ye-Village, died May 23, 2020. Services are pending at this time, On-line condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
