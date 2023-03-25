...The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory
for the following rivers in Oklahoma...
Illinois River at Chewey affecting Delaware, Cherokee and Adair
Counties.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TOMORROW
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey.
* WHEN...From this morning to early tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational
floating along the Illinois River ceases due to strong turbulence.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.5
feet this afternoon. This is above action stage, but below
flood stage. The river is expected to fall below action stage
tonight just after midnight.
- Action stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
