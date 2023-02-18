developing
- MYERS AND HIGHERS: Tahlequah gets new mayor; Allen wins council seat
- Trae Ratliff joins Bank of Cherokee County family
- Tribe breaks ground on Career Readiness Campus
- Tahlequah teacher arrested on DUI charge
- Cherokee Nation D3 candidate protests opponent, says he's not eligible to run
- Man accused of murder to set for prehearing
- Nofire to run for Cherokee Nation chief
- LOVE IS IN THE AIR: Local couples dish on their relationships and Valentine’s Day
- Glory to run for Cherokee Nation D1 council seat
- ANGLING FOR COLLEGE: Sequoyah's Zack Cooper wins scholarship to university bass-fishing team
