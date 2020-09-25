developing
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Jeffrey Drew Feller, age 69, passed on September 19th 2020. Born and raised in Bronaugh, MO, he Joined the Navy in May of 1969. After traveling the world, he settled in San Diego, where he started his family, raised his children, and began his career making the world a more…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 56. Laborer. Died September 23rd in Tahlequah, OK. Services September 28th 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Swimmer Cemetery in Hulbert, OK. Visitation September 26th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 74. Convenience Store Owner. Died September 20th in Muskogee, OK. Memorial Services September 25th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
