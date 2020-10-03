HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Age 88. Nursery worker. Died September 30th in Tahlequah, OK. Services October 5th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation October 4th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
HULBERT [mdash] James Potts, 52 year old CN Housing Inspector died September 30, 2020. Graveside services 2:00 pm October 6, 2020 Lost City Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
KANSAS [mdash] Age 77. Welder. Died September 28th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside Services October 5th at 1:00pm at Cedar Tree Cemetery in Tahlequah, OK. Visitation October 4th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
WESTVILLE : Alfred Columbus Snow 66 year old machinist of Westville died September 29, 2020 graveside service 2:00 PM October 2, 2020 Blue Springs Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
