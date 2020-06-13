developing
TOPEKA [mdash] age 76. Physicist. Died Monday, June 8th, in Topeka, KS. Graveside services Monday, June 15th, 11:00AM at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, June 14th from 2:00PM until 6:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 68. Construction Worker. Died Monday, June 8th. Services Tuesday, June 16th, at 2:00PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Holland Cemetery. Visitation Monday, June 15th, from 2:00PM until 7:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 65. Teacher's Aide. Died Saturday, June 6th. Services Thursday, June 11th at 2:00PM at Johnson Prairie Baptist Church. Burial at Agent Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, June 10th, from 1:00PM until 5:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 82. Homemaker. Died Sunday, June 7th, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. She will be interred at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
