...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...
Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging
Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of the Combs
Bridge near Eagles Bluff may be threatened. Extreme turbulence
makes the river too hazardous for floating.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is near crest and is expected to fall
below flood stage late tonight and continue falling and
remain below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
