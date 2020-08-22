I'm a little late today, but here's a look at our weekend TDP, in both print and digital, which includes our Tribal and Business & Farm pages, and this time, an A&E page.
• Grant Crawford has his weekly Political Roundup.
• Sheri Gourd takes a look back at the women's right to vote.
• Keri Gourd has some updates on TPWA.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.