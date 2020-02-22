developing
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 84. Seamstress. Died February 19th, 2020 in Tahlequah. Funeral Services February 24th, 2020 2:00 PM Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment Price Cemetery in Tahlequah. Visitation February 22nd, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
BUNCH [mdash] age 71. Welder. Died Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. No Services Planned.
NORMAN [mdash] Anne Dalrymple, 84, of Norman. Funeral service will be held at Feb. 20, 2020 at 2:00 at Hart Funeral Home. Interment will be at New Hope Cemetery in Hulbert.
Most Popular
Articles
- NHS loses accreditation for residency program
- Casey’s General Stores joins the Stilwell community with new store
- POLICE BEAT 2-18-20: Man picked up for warrant also possessed meth
- School officials receive guests, discuss new deal for SROs
- Tahlequah Regional Development Authority to announce presentation of strategic plan for economic development
- CN Health Services implements employee reorganization structure; Jones to direct
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 2-16-20
- Ripped away: Slain son, 20, and dad shared final memory hours before fatal shooting Feb. 12
- Woodall teacher named a Rising Star, honored by Thunder
- Lady Indians, Indians cruise to road wins over Fort Gibson
