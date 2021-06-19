developing
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 61. Homemaker. Died June 15th in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial Services June 19th at 2:00pm at Union Community Church in Tahlequah, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 70 of Tahlequah, OK and San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines. Start Up Engineer Died June 12th in Tahlequah, OK. Visitation June 15th until June 17th from 8:00am until 5:00pm daily at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
- Cherokee Nation passes Anti-Harassment Act; lone dissenter says administration coming for citizens' guns
- CN AG adds five false personation charges against woman in election fraud case
- EXCELLENCE: Tahlequah's Elzy Miller has reached the top with HOF induction
- SAVING TSA-LA-GI: Movement is growing to restore dilapidated Cherokee Heritage Center amphitheater
- More local cases dropped by state in McGirt wake
- TRIBAL TRADITIONS: Three factions of Cherokees gather for diversions before Tri-Council meeting
- Attempted exorcism leads to arrest
- Chief signs pact giving $2K to all Cherokee Nation citizens
- POLICE BEAT 6-15-21: Sex offender cited for letting kids stay over
- IN GOOD HANDS: Tigers return Tyler Joice as starting QB
