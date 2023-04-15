developing
- Local man arrested after robbing, damaging Best Western
- Hulbert man hit with felony battery charge
- Tahlequah woman facing charges of harboring a fugitive set to appear in court
- HPS announces Teacher of the Year
- Arkansas woman to appear in court on murder charges
- THE FRONTIER: Millions of dollars meant to boost broadband access in Oklahoma has gone to emergency responders instead
- Oklahoma officials want to expand Heartland Flyer into Kansas, connect to east-west trains
- Sweet home Tahlequah: Pair of former Tigers return to Tahlequah for Riverhawks
- Muskogee man accused of A&B by strangulation has bond reduced
- Convicted felon delays hearing
