TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Martha Lue Simpson, 87 year old homemaker of Tahlequah died November 4, 2020. Services 2:00 pm November 9, 2020, at Green Country Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
PRYOR [mdash] age 26. Died November 1st in Kenwood, OK. Funeral Services November 9th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Towie Cemetery. Visitation Novmeber 8th from 2:00pm until 8:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 65. Homemaker. Died November 1st in Tulsa, OK. Services November 6th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at South Bunch Cemetery. Visitation November 5th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
