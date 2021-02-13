HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Hsiang-Yun "James" Wu, 85, retired restaurant owner, of Tahlequah, transitioned February 8, 2021 services are pending. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 60. WW Hastings Facilities Management Clerk. Died January 8th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside Services February 19th at 2:00pm at Barber Cemetery. Visitation February 18th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] David Grover Morris, 69, custodian, of Tahlequah. transitioned February 7, 2021. Services 1:00 pm February 13, 202,1 Only Way Baptist Churchy, Stroud, Oklahoma. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
HULBERT [mdash] Lura J. Cox, 90, Oklahoma State Employee transitioned February 8, 2021. Visitation February 11, 2021 9 am - 8 pm Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
