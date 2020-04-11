Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 11, 2020 @ 12:59 pm
Tahlequah, Oklahoma
PARK HILL [mdash] Gregory R. Guinn, 61, Retired Park Ranger of Park HIll, died April 9, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Gerald Longjohn Sr. 83, Missionary, Formerly of Michigan, Died April 8, 2020. Services pending for a late date. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
COOKSON [mdash] Viola J. Youngblood, 67 of Cookson, OK Died April 7, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Rodolfo Valdes, 50, Pipe Painter in the Oil and Gas Industry, Died April 7, 2020, Services will be at a later date
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.