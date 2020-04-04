PARK HILL [mdash] Thelma Meigs, 91, Died Mar. 28, 2020. She is interred at Ft.Gibson National Cemetery with her late husband Atha Meigs. Services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com.
PARK HILL [mdash] Eleanor, better known as Ellie, died at home on March 26th, with Hospice after a brief illness. She was survived by her husband of 60 years, two daughters, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
