A preliminary hearing has been scheduled in Cherokee County District Court for a Hulbert man accused of ramming his truck into another vehicle while people were inside it in March.
A felony charge of battery with a dangerous weapon was filed against Joseph Anthony Michael Rush, 33, on March 23. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and received no bond.
According to court documents, on March 16, 2023, “without justifiable or excusable cause,” Rush battered the victim and a 3-year-old child, by hitting their Chevrolet Camaro with them inside the vehicle with his Chevrolet Cheyenne pick-up truck, with intent to do them bodily harm.
Along with the scheduling of the prehearing, a revocation on cases against the defendant was also ordered. The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 10, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding.
Rush is represented by local attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is representing the state.
