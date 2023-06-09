Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Cherokee. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Rogers and Wagoner. * WHEN...Until 945 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 643 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected with the storms over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tulsa... Claremore... Tahlequah... Siloam Springs... Vinita... Stilwell... Jay... Pryor... Owasso... Pryor Creek... Catoosa... Verdigris... Chouteau... Chelsea... Inola... Westville... Locust Grove... Salina... Oologah... West Siloam Springs... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&