A preliminary hearing has been scheduled in Cherokee County District Court for a Tahlequah woman accused of harboring a fugitive.
The felony charge was filed against Debbie Marie Orr, 53, on Jan. 19, 2023, after she reportedly assisted a suspect by picking up that individual from a Muskogee hotel, and concealing the fugitive.
According to court documents, on Jan. 9, 2023, the defendant was knowingly harboring a person who had been charged and was seeking to avoid arrest for the crime of felony assault and battery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Orr pleaded not guilty to the crime during her initial appearance on Feb. 7, 2023, when she received a $10,000 bond.
The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2023 with Associate District Judge Joshua C. King presiding.
Orr is currently represented by local attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Haley Robinson is representing the state.
