Hulbert softball could not get much going in its 11-0 loss to Whitesboro on Thursday, Sept. 7.
The Lady Riders picked up just one hit as the Bulldogs dominated both offensively and defensively. The Bulldogs picked up five runs in the first inning and were able to run away with it after that.
The Lady Riders picked up just one hit while reaching on one error from the Bulldogs. HHS also committed three of its own errors.
The Lady Riders are back in action at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 against Rejoice Christian.
