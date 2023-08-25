On Friday, Aug. 25 the football season officially kicked off with Hulbert football’s game against the Kansas Comets.
Hulbert could not get much going against the Comets as they lost 65-6 to open the season. Despite the loss, there were some flashes of good towards the end of the game towards the end of the game.
The Riders’ running back Wyatt Tedder punched it in from within the 10-yard line with less than two minutes left. During that final drive, the Riders were moving well. The biggest piece of offense happened in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Ethan Ellis aired it out downfield to Cody Botts to flip the field position.
The Comets got on the board early and often in this one. They quickly picked up two touchdowns on the ground to go up 16-0 quickly.
With the Riders now down 28-0, the Comets coughed the ball and the Riders were able to recover the fumble on the 10-yard line with 2:27 left in the game.
Despite recovering the fumble, the Riders were not able to convert the big play into any points.
By the end of the first quarter, the Comets were up 30-0 with a touchdown as time was running out in the period.
The scoring onslaught continued in the second half. The Comets did not take long to take a 37-0 lead. By halftime, the Comets found themselves up 51-0.
After halftime, the Comets kept the pedal to the metal. After receiving the ball to start the game the Riders kicked off to start the third quarter and things quickly went downhill.
Kansas’ punt returner took it from around the 20-yard line all the way to the house.
The Comets picked up another touchdown to finish the third quarter up 65-0.
Tedder picked up the Riders’ lone touchdown with time expiring in the game.
The Riders will be off next week but will be back in action at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 at Porter.
