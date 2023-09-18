HULBERT – The Hulbert Board of Trustees heard from a local organization during a meeting last week regarding construction of a mural on the east wall of Memorial Park, as well as a community wayfinding design plan.
Cherokee County Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program Coordinator Laura Buechele, who has been working with Reaching Our Hulbert Community, presented an update of the projects to the board.
The town of Hulbert recently adopted a Complete Streets Policy that will allow for grant opportunities and funding to implement street and sidewalk projects and improvements.
“We did a community street safety and appeal assessment data where we looked at sidewalks and crosswalks, we looked at the walking amenities, we looked at what kind of signage was there, placemaking, things that bring people to the community, and the culture of the community,” Buechele said. “You all have a really great, small-town feel here and there’s a lot of growth going on here.”
Buechele added that TSET has been working on specific focus areas with ROHC such as complete streets, wayfinding, and opportunities to be physically active through support groups.
She added that if the board wanted to move forward with the wayfinding project, she has contractual funding that would allow TSET to pay the $7,500 for someone to complete a town assessment, host a community listening session for people to give their input, and develop a wayfinding plan.
“That would be of no cost to the city with the exception of figuring out where to host the community listening session,” she said. “Once the plan is developed we would need to consider ways to find funding that would pay for the construction documents and placing the signage.”
Currently, ROHC is reaching out to the owner of the building regarding the mural, and will also reach out to the community to receive feedback on the design of the mural, since a design has not been decided on yet.
“We want you to be aware; we want to have engagement,” Buechele said.
The board took no action on the project presentations.
During the meeting, Hulbert Police Officer Anthony Torix was presented with the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police Life Saving Award after being recognized for his service to the community.
The Life Saving Award is given to law enforcement officers or civilian employees who, acting with disregard for their own personal safety and by their prompt and alert action, save the lives of individuals or of several people by a heroic act.
In October 2022, Torix, who has been employed with the Hulbert Police Department for 10 years, responded to a domestic assault call that led him to the award.
“Because of Officer Torix’s quick response, the victim survived and is now doing well,” said Bixby Chief of Police Todd Blish, who presented the award. “It’s the honor of the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police to award Officer Anthony Torix the Life Saving Award from OACP.”
No action was taken on the appointment of a city clerk-treasurer.
Hulbert residents had voted against a proposition in a special election on Sept. 12 that would have allowed the clerk-treasurer to be appointed by the mayor with the approval of the Board of Trustees.
According to unofficial results, 22 residents, or 81.48 percent, voted against the proposition, while five residents, 18.52 percent, voted for the proposition. A total of 27 people cast ballots.
The last term of the clerk-treasurer position expired on April 13, 2023, and according to town officials, no qualified applicants filed for the four-year position by the July 27, 2023, deadline.
No action was also taken on the approval of a resolution related to Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement Systems for the Hulbert Police Department.
“We really don’t have money to do this right now,” said Mayor Kenneth Fore. “I talked to the [police] chief a little bit about it and he agrees with me. “He thinks we need to put this off for about six months and come back and see what the financial situation looks like.”
The board approved the removal of the surveillance camera from the break room, or that the sound be turned off, or that a system that does not have sound replace the current system.
“I want that camera system taken out of that building,” Fore said. “I don’t want anything with audio.”
City Manager and Public Works Superintendent Justin Hamby told the board he was unaware it had audio.
“It’s a privacy issue,” said Trustee Amanda Hakes. “Especially if someone comes in there and they don’t know that they are being recorded.”
Hakes made the motion while Trustee April Goodman seconded.
In other business, the board took no action on an executive session item regarding a discussion related to the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, discipling or resignation of Hamby and/or Kimberly Boston, office manager.
The board acknowledged a Trunk-or-Treat is scheduled for Oct. 18, 2023 and the Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 2, 2023.
What's next
The next regular Hulbert Public Works Authority Board of Trustees meeting is at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12, followed by the Town of Hulbert Board of Trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m. the same day.
