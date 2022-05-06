Illinois River Basin Morning Flood Update
Friday, May 6, 2022, 7:30am
All Illinois River Basin Gage Sites have crested.
Tahlequah-US62 Illinois River crested this morning at 27.53ft.
Chewey, Watts, Kansas, and Eldon Gage Sites crested on Thursday:
Chewey-Hampton Bridge Illinois River 28.85ft.
Watts-US59 Illinois River 27.5ft.
Kansas-US412 Flint Creek 12.5ft.
Eldon-SH51 Barren Fork Creek 27.9ft.
State Highway 10 North of Tahlequah remains closed to traffic.
Ed Fite
Ecosystems & Watershed Management
