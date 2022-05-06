We will add to this collection. The first three are on Highway 10.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Mayes, Muskogee and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 459 PM CDT, The heavy rainfall has ended, though additional light rainfall will be possible into tonight. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Widespread estimates between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen with some locations estimated greater than 7 inches. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fayetteville... Springdale... Rogers... Bentonville... Tahlequah... Siloam Springs... Stilwell... Jay... Bella Vista... Lowell... Farmington... Pea Ridge... Prairie Grove... Fort Gibson... Gentry... Elkins... Tontitown... Gravette... West Fork... Lincoln... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&
...The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Cherokee and Delaware Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Flint Creek near Kansas. * WHEN...From early this morning to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flint Creek threatens individual campsites and becomes dangerous for recreational floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall and remain below flood stage. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, very severe flooding occurs from near Fidler's Bend to near Hanging Rock. Highway 10 near Hanging Rock is impassible. Numerous roads near the river will be inaccessible and water impacts Chewey Road east of Chewey Bridge. Some areas may be isolated for an extended duration. Many cabins in the Fidler's Bend area are severely flooded. This is an extremely dangerous and life threatening situation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 25.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, devastating flooding occurs along the Illinois River from near Hanging Rock to the headwaters of Lake Tenkiller. State Highway 10 is closed northeast of its intersection with Highway 51. Many cabins and parks are severely flooded or are totally isolated for an extended duration. This is a very dangerous and life threatening situation. This will exceed the April 2011 flood of 26 feet and approach the May 1950 flood of 27.9 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 26.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Images of the flood
