Incoming Northeastern State University freshman JaiCee Lester, of Checotah, has been recognized as a Chancellor Hans Brisch Scholar.
The scholars program recognizes high school seniors who have shown outstanding leadership, civic involvement, and academic talent.
“I was so excited to be selected as a winner of the Chancellor Hans Brisch Scholarship,” said Lester. “Being supported by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education is an incredible privilege. This scholarship means much more to me than the money awarded since it signifies that I am seen as having potential for our society’s future and symbolizes the wonderful assistance given to me by an honored organization.”
Lester began her volunteer journey in 2018 in her grandmother’s nursing home, assisting the staff there and finding a passion for helping others.
“When my grandmother was put in the nursing home in 2018, my eyes were opened to the plight of the elderly,” said Lester. “We would visit her at least three times a week, and I started to get to know the staff, nurses and residents. I just started helping by accident. Eventually, I began to ask to help every time we went to see my grandmother. I love making the residents smile, and I know I am doing something worthwhile. It doesn’t take much effort to help, and it means the world to them.”
Lester spent her time in high school volunteering with many organizations. Among these organizations are the Oklahoma Blood Institute, the Salvation Army, Checotah Nursing Center, Women in Safe Homes, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Lester will be attending NSU in the fall and plans to pursue a major in integrative biology and a minor in coaching. She intends to teach high school science and coach girls’ basketball in the future.
“I chose NSU because of its excellent reputation for producing exceptional teachers,” said Lester.
Lester was determined to follow her family’s footsteps to NSU. Her grandmother, uncle, and mother are all proud NSU alumni with more than 60 years collective experience working at Checotah Public Schools, Tahlequah Public Schools, and Connors State College, respectively.
“From the minute I stepped on NSU’s campus, I felt welcomed and wanted,” said Lester. “I knew I had found my home, and I am so excited to become a RiverHawk this fall.”
