Fireworks, cookouts, and family fun are all staples of celebrating the Fourth of July.
This holiday weekend, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department is sharing a roundup of Independence Day festivities for Oklahomans to enjoy across nearly 40 state parks.
Whether it’s taking a hike through Tenkiller State Park or watching fireworks at Lake Murray, there are plenty of ways to celebrate at these state parks. Check out event details specific to each park below.
“Independence Day is best celebrated by going outdoors and discovering the unparalleled beauty of our state.” said Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. “Our parks have the perfect opportunities for families and outdoor enthusiasts to celebrate freedom this Fourth of July.”
Festivities in Eastern Oklahoma parks include the Greenleaf Discovery Center Fourth of July Bash on Friday, June 30, with Lady Liberty Crown at 1 p.m., firework finger painting at 2 p.m., and historical golf cart tours at 4 p.m. People should meet at the front office for the tours, where admission will be $5 for kids and $7 for adults. this should be paid by 4:45 p.m. Stars and stripes wind chimes will start at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, July 1, an Uncle Sam craft will start at noon; a Fourth of July scavenger hunt will be at 2 p.m.; and historical golf cart tours at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2, will host a s’mores keepsake craft will be at 11 a.m.; bottle rocket craft will start at 1 p.m.; and historical golf cart tours at 4 p.m. On Monday, July 3, a patriotic lantern craft will be at 11 a.m.; fireworks rings will be at 1 p.m.; and the historical golf cart tours will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, will host a Fourth of July hats craft at 11 a.m.; U.S. eagle craft at 1 p.m.; and historical golf cart tours will be at 4 p.m.
At Lake Eufaula, on July 1, patrons should head to the festival Lawn for food trucks, games, and live music. Inflatables will be set up on Water Street starting at 6:30 p.m. with kids zone activities. Fireworks will be shown after dark at approximately 9:30 p.m. This event is free to attend and open to the public.
On July 1 at 10 a.m., Patriotic Kids’ Parade at Carlton Landing will begin. Decorations will start at 9:30 a.m. Patrons should grab your red, white, and blue gear and favorite noise makers and head to the pavilion for a patriotic parade around Boulevard.
On Saturday, July 1, Sequoyah State Park will offer a food truck, a live band in the courtyard at 7:30 p.m., and a firework display at dusk. Open activities at the Recreation Department will include coloring, board games, scavenger hunt, photo booth, snow cones, cornhole boards, and horseshoes.
Event at Sequoyah will also include:
• Basketball brackets from 2-3:30 p.m. Sign ups are at the lodge’s front desk.
• A craft at Recreation Department will be from 2:30-3 p.m. and 5-5:30 p.m.
• A movie rated G-PG at the Recreation Department will start at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
• Tie-dye bucket hats will be 4-4:30 p.m. and 7:30- 8 p.m. Sign ups will be at the lodge’s front desk. Admissions will be $10 per person.
• Face painting at the Recreation Department will be from 5:45-6:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m.
• An easy guided hike will meet at lodge’s front desk at 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Fishing at the dock will be from 7-8 p.m. with sign ups at the lodge’s front desk.
The Lookout Kitchen food trailer will be available at the fireworks show.
At Tenkiller State Park, pools will be open on July 4 with an admission fee of $5; children under 2 are free.
On June 30, events will include various activities such as Birds of a Feather, where people can learn about bird feathers and paint one of their own at 10 a.m. Patrons can stop in to make a hummingbird feeder while learning about ruby-throated hummingbirds at 1 p.m. People can design a nature tee shirt to take home. Shirts can be purchased for $8 each courtesy of Tenkiller State Park Partners at 3 p.m. The Night Hike on Crappie Point Trail will be at 8 p.m. with registration by 6:30 p.m. Patrons should wear wear closed-toed shoes.
On July 1, people can design and make your own buttons at 10 a.m.; learn about snakes of Oklahoma at 1 p.m.; and a family fun hour featuring a hula hoop contest, seed spitting contest, knobby knee race, and water bottle rockets will be at 3 p.m.
On July 2, people will learn about owls and collect leaves to make their own owl at 10 a.m. and make a version of a chia pet at 1 p.m.
On July 3, a nature print T-shirts workshop will be sponsored by Tenkiller Park Partners at 10 a.m., and Wet and Wild Fun at the Nature Center will be 1 p.m.
On July 4, patrons can participate in a Watermelon eating contest at 6:30 p.m.
GTAA is sponsoring a public fireworks show beginning at dusk. The shooting site is within the parks’s lagoons, so Tenkiller State Park and the south end of the lake always have the best views.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.