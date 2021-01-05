U.S. Senator James Inhofe said Tuesday he was not going to join a group of senators who plan to object the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.
“On Sunday, I was sworn in for my fifth full term in the United States Senate,” Inhofe said in a press release. “While being sworn, I took an oath to ‘support and defend’ the Constitution and to ‘bear true faith and allegiance to the same.’ It is an oath I take very seriously, and in my 34 years in federal office, I have not and will not violate my oath."
Under federal law, Congress must meet Jan. 6 to open sealed certificates from each state that contain a record of their electoral votes. The votes are brought into the chamber in special mahogany boxes used for the occasion.
Bipartisan representatives of both chambers read the results out loud and do an official count. The president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, presides over the session and declares the winner. The session begins at noon Central Time.
A coalition of more than a dozen senators led by Texas Senator Ted Cruz has said it will vote to reject the Electoral College tallies unless Congress launches a commission to immediately conduct an audit of the election results.
The objections will force votes in the Republican-run Senate and the Democratic-controlled House.
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford announced earlier this week he was joining the group and joins their request that an election commission be formed to resolve the election issues.
“I am joining a group of Senators to propose an election commission, modeled on the commission formed in 1877, to resolve the electoral issues of the election of 1876 when three states, Florida, Louisiana, and South Carolina, had reports of voter fraud,” said Lankford. “The commission we are proposing would be required to meet and complete their audit within 10 days, before the January 20 inauguration. The report of the commission would be submitted to the individual states so each state would still have the final say on their electors, which is the constitutional requirement.”
Trump praised the group of objectors on Tuesday, tweeting: “They will fight the ridiculous Electoral College Certification of Biden. How do you certify numbers that have now proven to be wrong and, in many cases fraudulent!”
Trump called Republicans not joining in on the objection of the results the “surrender caucus” and they “would go down in infamy as weak and ineffective ‘“guardians”’ of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers!”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.