From Staff Reports
On May 27, driver who was operating under the influence veered off the roadway and caused a car crash.
At 6:12 p.m. Cesar Garcia-Diaz, 25, of Tulsa, was traveling northbound on State Highway 10 when his vehicle left the roadway to the right. After overcorrecting, the car swerved to the left, striking a mailbox and several trees. The car came to rest on the west side of the highway.
The crash took place approximately 300 feet north of 626 Road and 13 miles north and four miles east of Tahlequah. The condition of the driver was reported as being intoxicated with the cause of the crash being a DUI.
Garcia-Diaz was transported by Cherokee Nation EMS to Northeastern Health System, where he was admitted in stable condition with head injuries.
A passenger in the vehicle, Sarah Garcia, 25, of Tulsa, was transported by First Flight to St. Francis Hospital. Garcia was admitted in guarded condition with internal and external truck, leg, and head injuries. Seatbelts were equipped in the vehicle, but they were not in use.
