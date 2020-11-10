Name and rank: James D. Kennicutt
Branch of service: Army and Air Force
Current location: Tahlequah
Age: 88
Family: Parents, Claud and Onie Kennicutt.
Active duty campaign: U.S. Army private first class, joined National Guard "M" Company 279th Infantry, 45th Division, August 1950, served at Camp Polk, Louisiana; Hokkaido, Japan; and Korea, and honorably discharged Junie 1952; U.S. Air Force, 1954-57, technical sergeant, technical school for gunnery systems tech, B-36 and B-52, and served in Denver, Colorado, Loring Air Force Base, Caribou, Maine, Upper Heyford AFB, England Castle AFB, Merced, California, and honorably discharged October 1957.
Special memory: The beauty of Japan and the "Siberian Express" cold wind in winter. I am submitting my story again, in hopes that some people may remember that there was another war between World War II and Vietnam where 33,000-plus Americans lost their lives and almost 7,000 are still unaccounted for. This war has been called by those who were there "The Forgotten War."
