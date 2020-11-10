Name and rank: James M. McClure, aide-de-camp, aviation machinist's mate chief petty officer, flight engineer
Branch of service: U.S. Navy
Current location: Welling
Age: 76
Family: Daughter, Jaime M. McClure; son, Bruce M. McClure.
Active duty campaign: Vietnam, Southeast Asia, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, 1962-1975.
Education and-or military training: Alternative Dispute Resolution school, flight engineer for C-121, P-3, and C-118; Navy/Army jump school; Navy scuba diver.
Retirement or discharge information; current occupation and interests: Retired, United Steelworkers, May 31, 1993; BFGoodrich special projects, Feb. 28, 2002; Evergreen International Airlines, Oct. 30, 2009
Special memory: Basically, I am a "very sensitive guy"; October is a particularly sensitive month for me. Not only is it John Lennon's birth month, it is also Snoopy's, Oct. 4, 1970. Snoopy Seagrams is the only dog buried in Arlington National Cemetery. He perished with his Mud River, Observation Squadron 67 crew in Laos.
