Name and rank: James M. McClure, aide-de-camp, aviation machinist's mate chief petty officer, flight engineer

Branch of service: U.S. Navy

Current location: Welling

Age: 76

Family: Daughter, Jaime M. McClure; son, Bruce M. McClure.

Active duty campaign: Vietnam, Southeast Asia, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, 1962-1975.

Education and-or military training: Alternative Dispute Resolution school, flight engineer for C-121, P-3, and C-118; Navy/Army jump school; Navy scuba diver.

Retirement or discharge information; current occupation and interests: Retired, United Steelworkers, May 31, 1993; BFGoodrich special projects, Feb. 28, 2002; Evergreen International Airlines, Oct. 30, 2009

Special memory: Basically, I am a "very sensitive guy"; October is a particularly sensitive month for me. Not only is it John Lennon's birth month, it is also Snoopy's, Oct. 4, 1970. Snoopy Seagrams is the only dog buried in Arlington National Cemetery. He perished with his Mud River, Observation Squadron 67 crew in Laos.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you