Name and rank: James R. Smith, petty officer third class gunner's mate

Branch of service: U.S. Navy

Current location: Tahlequah.

Age: 73, deceased.

Family: Wife, Betty; sons, Matthew and Aaron; grandchildren, Emma and Gavin.

Active duty campaign: USS England, South China Sea, 1967-1968; Mobile Ravine Force Division 573, patrol boat riverine, over 230 combat patrols, 1969-1970.

Education and-or military training: PBR and Prisoner of War training; small arms.

Retirement or discharge information; current occupation and interests: Honorable discharge, 1970; Purple Heart recipient; retired radiologic technician.

Special memory: I was amazed at how calm the seas often were early in the mornings - as smooth as glass. This was a much needed, stark contrast to my combat experiences.

