A new faculty member at Northeastern State University plans to grow the institution’s jazz department and the music scene in Tahlequah.
Jordan VanHemert, NSU director of jazz studies and commercial music, hails from the Columbus State University’s Schwob’s School of Music in Georgia. VanHemert said that while he was at the Georgia college, he was also the director of jazz studies and held a similar position to the one at NSU.
He said he wanted to be a part of the RiverHawks team because of NSU’s storied history with jazz education.
“Honestly, [it has] the rich tradition of jazz education, and this position has been occupied by some really incredible people in my field, who are very well known,” said VanHemert. “I wanted to be a part of the history, and I wanted to be a part of bringing it into the future.”
VanHemert has always enjoyed the genre, and has been hooked on not only jazz, but the saxophone, since he was a small child.
“When I was really young, my grandfather passed away and my family inherited all of his CDs,” said VanHemert. “I just listened to all of them in a row, and I stopped when I hit ‘The Essential Charlie Parker.’ That one was really incredible to my development and I was hooked.”
The Michigan native hopes to bring several elements to NSU, including his teaching experience and his exposure to the music realm from his standpoint as an active musician. VanHemert is a recording artist and performs all across the U.S. He has interacted with people at the top of his field, and he hopes to pass their knowledge onto his students.
Through the connections VanHemert has made over the years, he wants to enhance relationships for students through the new Live at the Jazz Lab series. This series will bring internationally and nationally renowned artists to the community, offering a mixture of performances from students, faculty, and these touring acts.
“I don’t believe that your zip code should prevent you from hearing great art,” said VanHemert.
Some of the acts will provide students with master classes to further their education.
Since the Jazz Lab is embedded into the community, VanHemert wants to create a place where NSU students and residents can gather and experience live jazz music.
“It’s my belief that jazz is music of the people,” said VanHemert. “It’s music of community, and the thing that’s most important about it is that jazz education [should offer] enough opportunities for students to interact with musicians who are full-time professionals, because those people are the torch carriers to that musical tradition.”
VanHemert said he mainly looks forward to the opportunity to build a “program of distinction” and to partner with NSU students, faculty, and the community at-large.
“You know they always say, ‘It takes a village,’ right? But I truly do believe that, and I want to build this program – yes, for our students, but also because a thriving jazz program will greatly benefit the community and the cultural scene of the community and the economy, as well,” said VanHemert.
