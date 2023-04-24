PARIS – Jimmie Juanette (Wheeler) Churchwell, was born on July 19, 1944, in Pleasant Hill, Oklahoma. She passed from this life on April 20, 2023, in Plano, Texas, at the age of 78.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Churchwell; her parents, James and Bevie Wheeler; and sister, Geraldine Sayers.
Left to celebrate her life are her daughter, Toni Meadows and husband Chris of Carrollton, Texas, Denise Fredi and husband Joe of Shreveport, Louisiana, Darrin Churchwell and wife, Kellee of Bossier City, Louisiana, her grandchildren, Chase and Allyson Meadows, Austin Steinmetz, John Bates, Tyler and Ashton Churchwell, one brother, Doyle Wheeler of Canyon, Texas, and one sister, Coeta Flynn of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and many nieces and nephews who she adored.
She was a graduate of Broken Bow High School. She made her home in Tahlequah for many years. She spent her career in banking, where she worked until she married John Churchwell in 1988. They made their home in Paris, Texas, where she spent the last 20 years. She always put God and family above all else. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on April 25, 2023, at Bunch-Singleton Funeral Home Chapel at 205 N. Broadway St.
A funeral service will be held from 10-11 a.m. on April 26, 2023, at Bunch-Singleton Funeral Home at 205 N Broadway St.
Bunch-Singleton Funeral Home, 205 N. Broadway St., 580-584-3376.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.