Elections for the Johnson-O'Malley Indian Education Committee members will be held Oct. 4, at Grand View School beginning at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
To serve on the JOM IEC, a person must be the parent or guardian of a JOM-verified child. School board members, school employees, or spouses of board members and employees can not serve on the committee. For more information, contact Glenda Sellers at 918-456-5131, ext. 500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.