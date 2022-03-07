ENID, Okla. — Enid attorney Stephen Jones has filed with the Oklahoma Supreme Court to halt the special election to fill the seat being vacated by outgoing U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.
According to Jones' filing on Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt's March 1 "Executive Department Executive Proclamation to the Oklahoma State Election Board and Secretaries of the County Election Boards ordering a Special Election to be held to fill a vacancy in the Office of United States Senator from Oklahoma" is premature.
Inhofe submitted a letter to Oklahoma Secretary of State Brian Bingman on Feb. 28, stating he would retire from the Senate effective Jan. 3, 2023. Stitt then called for a filing period of April 13-15, a special primary election for June 28, a special runoff primary for Aug. 23 and a special general election for Nov. 8 to fill the position.
However, Jones said in his filing that Stitt's proclamation setting up the special election this year violates the 17th Amendment because there is no vacancy yet.
"... the Governor does not have any authority to order a special election to replace a U.S. Senator until after there is a vacancy in the office. The vacancy in the office held by Senator Inhofe is not scheduled to occur until January 3, 2023 at the earliest," Jones' filing reads.
Jones filed with the Oklahoma Supreme Court because "there is insufficient time for the filing of a district court case and an appeal, if necessary," according to his petition.
Because he said Inhofe's Senate seat will not be vacant until Jan. 3, 2023, Jones argued that the earliest a special election to replace Inhofe could be held would be in 2024.
"Section 12-101(C)(1) of Title 26 of the Oklahoma Statutes states: 'A Special Primary, Runoff Primary and General Election shall be held concurrently with the next available regularly scheduled statewide Primary, Runoff Primary and General Election, and a special candidate filing period shall be on the same dates as a regular candidate filing period for those elections," Jones' filing states. "Again, the vacancy in Senator Inhofe's office is not scheduled to occur until January 3, 2023 at the earliest. The next regularly scheduled statewide Primary, Runoff Primary and General Election after January 3, 2023 is in 2024."
Jones also said Inhofe could withdraw his resignation at any time before Jan. 3, 2023.
"Consequently, there is no present legal impediment to Senator Inhofe withdrawing or revoking his pledge to retire and remaining in office through the expiration of his term in January 2027," Jones' filing reads. "Therefore, it is clearly premature to have a special election in 2022 to replace Senator Inhofe when Senator Inhofe has the present right to remain in office until the expiration of his term in January 2027."
