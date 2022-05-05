Kelli Jo Billings: 1964-2022

COOKSON - Kelli Jo Billings, 58, of Cookson, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022.
She was born on March 7, 1964, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to John and Verna Billings. Kelli was a cosmetologist, better known as a "Hair Doer," a Dog Groomer, and a Walmart Associate.
Survivors include her husband, Ken Feltner; children, Jessica Crum of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Crystal Wein of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren, Autumn Huntington, Erica Huntington, and Skylar Mara.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Verna Billings.
Arrangements are under the direction of Forever Memories Funeral Services
Forever Memories Funeral Services, 463505 Highway 101, Salisaw; 918-775-2222.
