The Keys softball Lady Cougars hosted the Hulbert Lady Riders, on Sept. 14, and treated their guests rudely, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings, and three runs in the third and fourth innings on their way to a 10-4 run-rule victory.
Hulbert actually got on the board first, scoring one in the top of the first when Lady Rider shortstop Sadie Chambers reached on an error, went to second on a passed ball, took third on a Calan Teague single, and then scored on another passed ball, giving the Lady Riders a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first, with one out, Payton Zodrow singled, then stole second. Kallie Dougherty reached on an error by the Hulbert second baseman, which allowed her to not only reach first, but advance to second, and send Zodrow all the way around to score.
Maddie Hamby drew a base on balls, and then Emmalynn Warren singled into right field. The right fielder muffed the ball, allowing Dougherty to score from second, Hamby to advance to third, and Warren to settle at second base.
The inning ended with the Keys Lady Cougars ahead 2-1.
The Lady Cougars added two more runs in the second inning. Jasmine Shaw started things off by reaching an error. Gabby Martinez singled, and Bailey Davis sacrificed them around. But, in an effort to pick Shaw off third by throwing over, the Hulbert third baseman mishandled the ball, allowing Shaw to score, and Martinez to advance to third. Martinez scored on a ground out by Zodrow, putting the Lady Cougars up 4-1.
The Lady Cougars weren’t finished. In their third inning, Hamby and Warren led off with back-to-back singles to center field, and Emmalee Hodge bunted them around. Ella Green drove one to the center field fence, plating Hamby and Warren, stopping at second with a two-RBI double. Shaw singled Green to third, and Green scored on another Hulbert error, putting the Lady Cougars in full control, 7-1.
Zodrow led off with a single and was singled to third on a Dougherty single. An attempted pickoff play to third was muffed by the Hulbert third baseman, allowing Zodrow to trot home. Hamby doubled, bringing Dougherty home, and moments later, after moving around the bases when Warren was hit by a pitch, and Hodge singled, Hamby came across on a passed ball for the third run of the inning, and the tenth of the game, leaving the score 10-1.
A line drive out, followed by a throw behind the runner who was caught off base on the line drive, made two outs, and a ground out ended the game in the fifth inning on an eight after five-run rule, 10-2.
The Lady Cougars pounded out 12 hits in the game while committing just four errors on the field. Charboneau was strong in the circle, allowing five Hulbert hits and two runs, neither earned, while issuing just three free passes, and striking out two.
Kyra Horn took the loss, giving up all 10 runs, eight earned, 11 hits, and walking one.
“We just didn’t execute in our baserunning,” Hulbert Head Coach Ramsey Arnall said. “We made a lot of mistakes baserunning-wise, and it cost us a lot of runs.”
He said defensively the Lady Riders didn’t make the plays they needed to. “And,” Arnall said, “we made way too many errors.”
The loss drops the Lady Riders to 9-12, with two games left before Regionals. Their next game is Monday, Sept. 18, in Owasso against Rejoice Christian. Gametime is 5 p.m.
Lady Cougars’ Head Coach Nick Zodrow said he was pleased with his team’s performance.
“We swung the bat, we scored in every inning, we limited our walks, we limited our errors, I thought we came and we did what we needed to do,” Zodrow said.
The Lady Cougars still have one more game this week, Saturday, Sept. 16, they will play their final home game at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.