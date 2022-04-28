Keys Public Schools is an excellent school district in Cherokee County. The Keys School District is a great place because of our focus on academic achievement while working with our community to educate the whole child.
Parents will be excited to know that we provide an after-school program that offers a later bus route to take children home and a summer school program in June. The after-school and summer programs provide more opportunities for students to continue learning in an extremely fun way.
Keys Elementary was designated a Lighthouse School by the national leader in Me program, becoming only the third school in the state to be recognized for achieving such an extraordinary status. The Leader in Me is a whole-school transformation model and process that empowers students with the leadership and life skills they need to thrive in the 21st century. The Leader in Me starts from the premise that every child possesses unique strengths and has the ability to be a leader, which in turn shapes the views of staff to value and develop the whole child. The process includes student participation in goal-setting, data-tracking, leadership roles, student-led conferences, leadership environments, and leadership events and assemblies.
The Keys School District is proud to partner with parents in order to reinforce the "7 Habits" principles as part of the Leader in Me program. We have a Leader in Me Parent's Guide that shares ideas and activities, and a reading list to help families teach and model these habits.
"I am so proud of our staff for putting out the effort to achieve Lighthouse status. Our students and staff continue to grow in this process. We are working hard to impact our community in a positive way and working hard to get better every day," said Keys Superintendent Vol Woods. "Our goal is to continue to prepare students who will be leaders in the elementary, junior high, high school, and beyond."
We offer many opportunities for students - here are a few programs offered at Keys High School: Advance academic courses, honors science, math and English; concurrent enrollment, career technology classes, including programs offered at Indian Capital Technology Center; competitive athletics, including football, basketball, baseball, cross country, cheer, softball, golf, soccer and track; competitive academics, including drama, speech and debate, vocal music, band, art; agriculture education classes, including FFA, welding, horticulture, cattle grading, livestock showing, livestock judging, skeet shooting, and speech; family and consumer sciences, including Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, culinary arts, and marriage/parenting; criminology classes, yearbook, arts club, Spanish club, student council, honor society, math club, robotics, SWAT, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 4-H, fishing team, and more.
The Keys School District is currently located near the beautiful Lake Tenkiller on Highway 82. The school district is governed by a five-member board of education directors: president, Beth Bailey; vice president, Radean Foreman; clerk, Dexter Scott; assistant clerk, Rick Patrick, and member, Jerry Hooper.
The district staff is: Vol Woods, superintendent; Debbie Ross, encumbrance clerk; Denise Rucker, activity fund custodian; Nancy Bryan, child nutrition director; Robert Harbuck, maintenance/transportation director; Julie Schwegler, special education director; Robert Lewandowski, school resource officer; and Kathy Clark, district nurse.
The Keys Elementary School is located at 19061 E. 840 Road in Park Hill, and the phone number is 918-456- 4501. The Keys Elementary/Middle School office staff is: Tami Woods, principal; Leslie Bridges, assistant principal; Rhonda Rice, counselor; Lisa Carter, 21st Century director/secretary; and Brenda Wittman, secretary.
The Keys High School is located at 26622 S. 520 Road in Park Hill, and the phone number is 918-458-1835. The Keys High School office staff is: Steven Goss, principal; Robbie Smith, counselor; and Meredith Coons, secretary.
Our History
When Oklahoma became a state on Nov. 16, 1907, one of the first orders of business was to establish public schools. Keys was one of these schools, and it began in a one-room log home about one mile west on Stone Chapel Road.
Like all rural schools at the time, wood was used for heat, and water came from either a spring or well. It's hard to believe now, but bathroom privileges were taken in the woods and, in the winter, hogs would take shelter under the school building and could be heard grunting during class. Buses were nonexistent, so everyone attending came by walking, some a mile or more.
The school was then moved one mile west on Stone Chapel Road and south, just past the Y. The new location was a small A-frame building containing two rooms, which allowed room for approximately 25 students and two teachers. An outside bathroom modernized the school. Water was still drawn from a well, and heat still came from a wood stove. The school had to be relocated again when a mishap with the wood stove caught the building on fire.
Keys School was then rebuilt farther south and this building consisted of two classrooms. Later, a kitchen and dining room were added and are still used today as a home. As was still common in the day, students had to walk to school and bring their own tin cups and bowls. They were served red beans, stew, or soup every day, and they drew drinking water from a well. A big dinner bell signaled the beginning and end of school, recess, and noon break.
Keys School continued to grow and was rebuilt at its current location. It was during this time that it was consolidated with White Oak (near Qualls), Pettit, Carter, Stone Chapel, and Cookson schools, and saw the building of Lake Tenkiller.
The Keys School District was established as a first through eighth-grade dependent school, but by the year 2000, it had grown into a pre- K through 12th-grade school. Keys' first high school graduating class was in the spring of 2005.
