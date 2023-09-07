Sequoyah softball has been a tough team to beat recently.
This season the Lady Indians hold an impressive 21-5 record and are currently on an eight-game winning streak after beating Chelsea and Wyandotte on Thursday, Sept. 7.
In game one the Lady Indians overpowered CHS for the win. Game two was different, the Lady Indians narrowly escaped with a win against WHS. For more about both games continue reading below:
SHS 9, CHS 1
The Lady Indians came out swinging in game one. The barrage started in the first inning after an error opened the door for two runs.
In the second inning, the floodgates opened for SHS. The Dragons started the inning strong picking up the first two outs quickly. A walk to Jaimie Munoz started the two-out rally for SHS.
After extending the inning, Munoz was brought in on a Layney Smith double. After the Lady Indians got on the board, the Dragons struggled with walks, allowing two runners to score on free passes and set up back-to-back singles to give SHS a six spot in the inning.
The Dragons responded with a run in the top of the third inning, but so did the Lady Indians.
SHS 5, WHS 4
Despite a late push from WHS, the Lady Indians were in the driver’s seat throughout most of the game.
Going into the bottom of the fifth inning, SHS held a 5-1 lead. After picking up a run in the fourth inning, the Bears rallied in the final inning. After getting a pair of runners on, WHS’s Haley Jones crushed a three-run home run to put the Bears within a run.
But SHS’s starting pitcher Wahleah Jackson settled in to get the final out of the game to secure the win for the Lady Indians.
The Lady Indians will be back in action at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8 against Duncan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.