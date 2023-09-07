Tahlequah softball got a big win on Thursday, Sept. 8 against McAlester.
The Lady Tigers’ bats exploded for 10 runs in the shutout win.
THS opened the game grabbing a run after an Amelia Miller single. Hollie Carnes continued her strong season with a double driving in Jersey Retzloff. Charlea Cochran drove in a pair of runners in the top of the second with a single. Miller followed that with her second RBI double of the game.
The Lady Tigers picked up a run in the fifth and sixth innings.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Lady Tigers once again hit their stride. With the bases loaded, Loren Walker came around to score on a passed ball. Then a ground ball from Cochran brought in another runner. Dotson then brought in the last two runners with a single.
Miller led the way for the Lady Tigers going three-for-four with a pair of RBIs, two runs scored, and a walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.