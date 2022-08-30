Lankford addresses luncheon at MLK Center

U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R) talked about issues relating to Oklahoma and the nation on Monday.
Lankford, seeking his second full term in the Senate representing the state, gave the keynote address at the Greater Muskogee Manufacturers Alliance luncheon at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. His address centered on topics from disaster relief to student debt abolishment.
"During August, I travel around the state as much as I can," he told the assembled group. "It's the one month of the year where we are not in session and it gives me the opportunity to be able to spend more time to visit with people and find out what's going on. So my goal in being here today was not to deliberate to you but to hear from you."
He also said it gives him the opportunity to meet with local and state officials.
"I also get feedback," Lankford said. "I get to meet with Mayor Coleman and go through what are the city issues I need to be aware of…FEMA grants, what's happening for disaster relief — all those things we get a chance to get eyes on."
Lankford addressed the issue of the arguing going on between Republicans and Democrats, not only in Washington D.C., but around the country.
"Right now, what's happening in the country is the country is trying to out-anger everybody," he said. "It's who can be the angriest and scream at the other person the loudest — that doesn't solve it. So I encourage people with this one simple statement, 'has anyone ever come and screamed at you and convinced you of something?'"
One of the questions that came from the audience had to do with the student relief plan announced by President Joe Biden last week. Lankford expressed his displeasure in the plan.
"This makes me sound like I'm heartless, but this somewhere between $300 billion and about $750 billion handout on student loan forgiveness," he said. "When you do forgiveness, somebody still has to pay that bill — it's not like it just evaporates into the ozone layer. I worked two jobs in college, my single mom was busting her tail and in between what she was doing to help and what I was doing to be able to pay off my own debt."
Once Congress returns next week, Lankford said there's plenty of work to be done before it adjourns for the year.
"There's still budget work that needs to be done, and that's supposed to be done by the 30th of September," he said. "Chuck Schumer has not started it, so we do not know where that lands at this point. Then there's some of the disaster relief issues that remain unresolved."
