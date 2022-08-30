Lankford addresses luncheon at MLK Center

RONN ROWLAND/Muskogee Phoenix

United States Senator James Lankford (R-OK) talks with City of Muskogee Foundation Board Chairwoman Wren Stratton, left, prior to Lankford’s keynote address at the Greater Muskogee Manufacturers Alliance luncheon on Monday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Lankford talked with dignitaries and city officials individually prior to delivering his address.