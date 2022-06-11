Laura Louise Reschly: 1937-2022

NOWATA - Laura Louise (Champlain) Reschly. Laura was born at home in Norwood to parents Stillie and Annie Smith on March 9, 1937, and passed away on Monday June 6 at the age of 85. She was a long time resident of northeast Oklahoma.
Laura married Wallace Champlain Sr. on April 13, 1953. She was a dedicated wife and mother to her four children. She and Wallace owned and operated a meat processing plant in Stilwell, and later in Tahlequah.
After Wallace's death in 1994, Laura later married Vernon Reschly on October 20, 2001 and resided in Nowata until her death. She was a devoted Christian and attended church regularly in Bartlesville.
Her grandchildren were drawn to their "Granny" and she always made them feel special. She will be remembered as a very gracious woman who always put others before herself. In her own words Laura once said "I had four of the best kids anybody could ever have and two good husbands. I don't know anybody that's been more fortunate than I have been and I thank God every day for the life I've had."
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, several siblings, her husband Wallace Champlain Sr., son Marvin Champlain, and son-in-law Bruce Gilfillan. She is survived by her husband Vernon Reschly, son Wallace Champlain Jr. (Jackie) and wife Marge, daughter Caroline Lawless and husband Clifford, daughter Pamela Gilfillan, stepdaughters Cheryl Gimlin and Carolyn Ivie, brothers Troy Smith and Ralph Dewayne Smith, numerous nieces and nephews, and too many grand, great, and great-great grandchildren to count. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service is Monday June 13 at 1p.m. at Millsap Funeral Home in Fort Gibson. She will be laid to rest at Citizens Cemetery in Fort Gibson
Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home, 2801 Chandler Road, Muskogee; 918-683-7788.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.