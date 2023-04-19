"Leadership" is a word with many ideas attached to it, in multiple diverse vocations. Political leaders, law enforcement, activists, military personnel, and businesspeople – all feature the message of leadership in the efforts of their trades, causes, or service.
Consistency, deep values, justice, fairness, and a moral compass are five of the many facets of leadership.
“A master sergeant, during the Vietnam War, told us that to be president of the United States, you should love your country more than anything else,” said John Guthrie, a Cherokee artist who lives in Tahlequah.
Guthrie based a painting from his series of the hands of Cherokee history, on Sgt. Woodrow Wilson “Woody” Roach from Tahlequah. Featured across a depiction of a Cherokee prayer card Roach carried with him into many battles, hands hold a set of dog tags and a feather, with a rifle and helmet in the background. The piece portrays the sacrifices Native Americans make to serve a country that mistreated and cheated them out of their homelands and culture. Also, there's the telling of the faith many Native peoples adopted as their own: Christianity.
During World War II, Roach helped defeat the Germans and Japanese in battles across Italy and the Philippines. Upon at least one occasion in Italy, Roach put put life at grave risk to save his fellow soldiers. Roach was 32 years old and married with three children under age 5 when he joined the U.S. Army.
“I believe if you are going to serve in any position, you must, in my opinion, feel so strongly in favor of whatever group you represent, that nothing else will get in the way,” said Guthrie.
The prayer card was donated, and the story of Roach was provided to the Smithsonian, by Roach’s granddaughter, Della Boyer. Roach believed his prayer card allowed him to return home safely.
“I think of resilience, that somebody can go through [what he did]. He had a terrible upbringing, and especially being a native speaker,” said Boyer. “[His] first language was Cherokee, and [he was] punished for that. It’s always what struck me about him.”
A published study in the Journal of Applied Christian Leadership, Vol. 13, No. 2, October 2019, "Leading with Integrity Under Pressure: The Activist Leadership Model," talked of an activist leader.
“A new breed of leaders is needed: the activist leader. Some authors have recognized this kind of ‘atypical’ leader as a critical factor for achieving sustainable improvements in governance.”
The study explored the meaningful way this emerging class of leaders is reshaping public policy for the common good, facing down entrenched and elitist political interests.
Jason Chennault, sheriff of Cherokee County, boiled the subject of leadership down to three words: willingness to serve.
“Since November 2006, [former] Sheriff [Norman] Fisher was insistent that a lot of the continuing education classes [were] leadership-type training through the sheriff’s association, and the FBI, and he would send me to [as many as possible],” said Chennault.
Chennault works a shift every Sunday, to get a better understanding of what field officers are experiencing.
“Sheriff Fisher instilled in me that I don’t ask someone to do something that I’m not willing to do myself,” said Chennault. “If you’re not willing to serve, why are you [in the job]?”
In the Waldorf School training using Rudolph Steiner teachings, Maile Rietow learned that leaders know themselves as servants to the group. Rietow, a long-time practitioner of Steiner’s teachings, lives in northern California.
“A good leader has an eye for the skills and talents, as well as the shortcomings of the different people in the group and helps them all to appreciate what each brings to the table,” said Rietow. “There are initiators who bring in new ideas, others who have a capacity to flush them out and actualize them, and yet another group who completes the project.”
In a Ted Talk on Oct. 18, 2016, Jim Crupi shared how a leader is both a singer and a songwriter. Crupi is a management consultant who lectures on leadership, and in the talk distilled some of his leadership advise into this metaphor.
“People don’t really listen unless there is an emotional impact that causes them never to forget,” said Crupi. “As a leader, you have to touch people’s hearts as well as their heads. What you say, the lyrics, must tell a meaningful story – and the way you tell that story, the music, must resonate in the heart of the listener.”
Eddie Glenn, a writer and musician living in Tahlequah, taught leadership-related communication at Texas Tech, the University of Central Arkansas, and Central Texas College-Fort Riley. Before that, he was a photographer and writer for the Daily Press.
“Western culture – which we are definitely a part of, even here in the Cherokee Nation – is obsessed with hierarchy and the belief that the higher on a hierarchy a person is, the more power they possess,” said Glenn. “The great irony of that belief is that it conflates, or mistakenly superimposes, two concepts – power and position.”
In his missive, Glenn explains how this irony is what makes effective leadership so tricky. The people who make the best leaders are those who, from the beginning, focus on their responsibility to those they are designated to lead, rather than on the title, or any trappings that go along with the position.
The outgoing mayor of Tahlequah, Sue Catron, took on a huge responsibility during the pandemic. Catron said that along with City Administrator Alan Chapman, she worked hard to bring the city back from the brink of bankruptcy. Catron, a professional accountant in her previous life, took on the responsibilities of the city’s finances instead of spending the budget on a finance director.
In a smaller effort, Catron listened to the business owners along Muskogee Avenue and their concerns about an ordinance that prevented musicians from singing on the street corners. Catron studied the issue and brought before the council an ordinance that changed the code so musicians could perform on the street during Tahlequah’s many festivals and street fairs.
Bringing the reader back to Crupi’s talk on how to be an effective leader: “The focus should be on the message and the music.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.