For the last two seasons, Tahlequah Lady Tigers volleyball player Kori Rainwater did not even suit up on the court.
While she played on Head Coach Don Ogden’s team as a freshman she spent her next two seasons on the softball field. But Rainwater decided to come back for her senior season and she is making an impact through the early part of the season.
Rainwater helped lead the Lady Tigers to a commanding three-set win over Hulbert on Thursday, Aug. 17 for their third straight win.
Rainwater led the way with nine kills while also adding two blocks, two aces, and an assist.
“We are ticked that she has come and rejoined us,” said Ogden. “She is an outstanding athlete, she is extremely coachable, and she makes everything that she does look easy. I am absolutely tickled that she is on our team.”
The Tigers and the Riders started the first set exchanging some small runs while keeping the game close. But around the eight-point mark, the Tigers hit the gas picking up 10 out of the next 11 points.
Sam Cochran was key in this picking up a pair of aces during that run. Cochran finished the game leading with four aces.
Along with Cochran, the Tigers were also helped out by Rainwater’s best set of the night. In the opening set, the senior picked up five kills.
Thanks to that run the Tigers were easily able to take the first set 25-15.
During the second set, the Tigers were cruising early going up 11-3. A pair of four-plus-point runs gave the Tigers the initial lead.
But the Riders would not back down and went on an eight-point run, the longest of the game, to tie it at 11. After the game was tied up, Ogden called a timeout to help his players get back to their solid play.
“We call it a 30 by 30 when we take a timeout because the court is that long.,” said Ogden. “We want them to get back and refocus. Once they do that their concentration level goes up and their effort matches their concentration.”
After that timeout was called the Tigers locked and went on a run of their own. Within a couple of minutes after the timeout, the Tigers found themselves up 17-11.
THS quickly ended that set allowing the Riders just four points after tying it up to take it 25-16.
The third set proved to be the most challenging for the Tigers.
After finding themselves up a couple of points, the Riders once again rallied and were even able to take a short lead. The Riders took their first lead of the game at 9-8.
Despite taking their first significant lead of the game, the Riders could not hold onto it for long. Over the next several points, the Tigers and the Riders swapped the lead back and forth until the Tigers were eventually able to go on a run.
As he did in the second set, Ogden once again called a timeout to refresh his team. Throughout the game, the Tigers started strongly, but then would allow a small lull in the middle of the set, before locking in and finishing the set around the 15-point mark.
“I think it was a refocus. We have three seniors and three sophomores we are just trying to integrate,” said Ogden. “You want a quick start, but you always would rather have a good ending. We were able to play better defense and separated the gap around the 13, 14 point mark.”
Down a couple of points, the Tigers rallied and once again did not allow the Riders to pick up many points at the end and fell 25-15.
The win marks the third straight for the Tigers.
“I am ticked to death with the win,” said Ogden. “We are working really hard, anytime you can win three straight it is good. Hulbert has a good ball club I have to give a lot of respect to them.”
Along with Rainwater’s solid day, the Tigers saw a strong game from Gracie Brewer who racked up seven kills, two assists, and one ace.
The Tigers will be back in action at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug 22 at home in non-district play.
The Riders are still looking for their first win as they go to Berryhill at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.
