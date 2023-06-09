A Welling man was sentenced in Cherokee County District Court on June 7 to serve 15 years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to trafficking more than 20 grams of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Brandon Dean Scott, 36, was arrested Nov. 14, 2022, after authorities reportedly found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, along with a glasses case and baggies used to hold meth.
A felony charge of trafficking in illegal drugs and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia were filed against the defendant on Nov. 14, 2022 in Cherokee County District Court.
Scott first pleaded not guilty to both charges at his initial appearance on Dec. 20, 2022, when he received a $100,000 bond. He waived his preliminary hearing on March 22, 2023, before Associate District Judge Joshua C. King.
On June 7, 2023 he entered a guilty plea and was sentenced. Scott also received credit for time served after serving six months in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
