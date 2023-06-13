With Father's Day approaching, many local residents have started to search for the perfect gift, and several local stores have gotten a head start on suppling these items.
Paul Barton, an assistant manager at Rose Furniture, said even though a lot of recliners are bought throughout the year, June is the month when the comfy chairs get a lot of notice from patrons. Rose Furniture often hosts a large Father's Day sale every year, which Barton said is a big reason why people flock to the store this month.
Barton said they mainly sell manual recliners, with lift chairs being one of the more common power recliners sold. A zero-gravity recliner is a piece of furniture Barton would recommend as a Father's Day gift, as it not only reclines, but it will put the users body in a gravity-neutral position with heat and massage controls.
"Personally, I think everyone needs a chair that is their comfortable space, they're relaxing space," said Barton. "The recliner is just that one spot that once you break it in, it's yours and it's the most comfortable place there is."
While recliners maybe a common product to buy for Father's Day, jewelry has started to become popular, too.
Sara Barnett, marketing manager at Meigs, said jewelry sales for men have "exploded" over the past several years. Watches, such as G-shock and Seiko watches, are sought after and easy to grab for the Sunday celebration. But chains and bracelets have also started to grow in popularity.
"Men are starting to want more jewelry. It's not just the wedding bands anymore that we've just assumed that that's all they wear," said Barnett. "Now more guys are wearing watches and bracelets, and they're not just wearing one bracelet, but they're stacking them."
Barnett said customers should not be afraid to purchase men's jewelry that drifts away from the standard wedding bands and watches.
When it comes to buying tools, Christian Cruz, manager at Tahlequah Lumber Co., said sets and kits are among the most common items bought.
"It's always either right at the entry level: a good drill set, tool set, something like that, where it's an all-around or actually springing to get them that extra drill," said Cruz. "It all depends on if we have some that are going to be professionals, so they can always use another drill. It's just like a typical household, and I'd say it's going to be more of the tool sets."
Cruz said some of the larger flashlights do not move throughout most of the year, but for Father's Day, the items tend to fly off the shelves, as do pocket knives.
When it comes to grilling materials, Cruz said the store mainly sells a lot of grilling accessories for Father's Day, instead of the actual grills.
"Every once in a while, we'll have somebody who kind of goes for a grill, but a lot of times, it's people who already know Dad loves their grill, so they buy accessories," said Cruz.
