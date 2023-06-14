MUSKOGEE – Camps will be held the last two weeks in July – 17-20 and 24-27 – at Muskogee Art Guild Studio & Gallery, located at 106 S. Main Street in downtown Muskogee.
All sessions for the four-day summer camp will be two hours Monday through Thursday, with a variety of morning and afternoon classes offered for youth within the 4-12 years of age range. Each teacher is an experienced artist/teacher, and classes are limited to 12 students, first come first served. Classes are $85 per session. To get a more detailed description, access MAG’s website at muskogeeartguild.com, then register and pay online via PayPal.
