Join Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, Tahlequah Main Street Association and Leadership Tahlequah Class 24 at the #redfernfestival Duck Race, April 30 at 4 p.m. Cash prizes are: first place, $500; second place, $250; and third place, $100. Buy your ducks today!
All proceeds go towards the Leadership Tahlequah Class community project of purchasing road barriers for large events like the Red Fern Festival, Christmas Parade and Cherokee National Holiday.
Call the Main Street office at 918-931-1699 or the Chamber at 918-456-3742.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.