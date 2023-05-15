By Jessica Smith
TDP Special Writer
This past spring semester, media campaigns and events students geared up for service learning with Tahlequah Public Schools and Tigers ROAR — removing obstacles achieving results.
For the past 16 weeks, this class could be found every Thursday at the outreach center. When packing lunches for the program, students fill bags with contents of milk, juice, fruits, vegetables, canned food, and an occasional treat.
Koby Hooper, Proctor senior, enjoyed his time with the program.
“I only just learned about Tahlequah ROAR this year through our class, so getting to see all the good they do and then be able to help them through the backpacking program was great,” said Hooper.
TPS Family and Community Engagement Director and District Homeless Liaison Nikki Molloy introduced the program to this semester’s students. Students were instantly moved and ready to help. The assistance given includes, but is not limited to, student hygiene items, clothing, SNAP and TANIF assistance, counseling and school supplies.
Donations are strongly encouraged in order for the outreach center to operate. The outreach center partners with the ZOE Institute, CREOKS, Circle of Care, and Cherokee Nation. Volunteers are always welcomed.
Dr. Dana Eversole, professor and department chair of communication and media studies, is a member of the TPS school board. This inspired her to aid students with the backpacking program service learning. Eversole is happy with the consistency of the semester.
“I am really into service learning and immersive learning. And I think it’s important to try to get students to know that you need to volunteer some time,” said Eversole. “I think this is one that’s near and dear to their heart because they know it’s going to help other students even though it’s common ed instead of higher ed.”
Amy Spears, grants and federal programs clerk, led the service learning for media campaign and events students each Thursday always with a smile on her face and an encouraging attitude. She also assisted media studies students with their Prom on a Penny event as leftover dresses and racks were dropped off at the outreach center.
Although the spring semester is ending, the backpacking program will still continue through the summer. Since public schools will be on summer break, programs like Tigers ROAR are essential for the community.
“In the summer it gets more extensive,” said Eversole. “They deliver food to houses and you can go up to Cherokee, I believe, to get five lunches and breakfasts for the week.”
Tigers ROAR serves a great volunteer opportunity while making a difference in students’ and families’ lives. Students interested are advised to reach out to Molloy.
Honor Sagebiel, Norman senior, was a student participant in the service learning.
“The program is so important because Tahlequah has such a need,” said Sagebiel. “The number of children that rely on food provided by the ROAR program exceeded my expectations, without this program and volunteers children in Tahlequah would go hungry.”
TPS Outreach Center is open to the public from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center is near TPS at 403 N. Mission Ave.
For more information, call Molloy 918-458-4198 or email molloyn@tahlequahschools.org
Cutline: Media campaign and events students actively listen for instructions while volunteering for the backpack program. Tahlequah Public Schools outreach center delivers lunch to young students and families every week. Pictured are Koby Hooper, Rileigh Richardson, Michelle Barnfield and Sarah Barnfield.
