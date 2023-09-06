HULBERT – To recognize members of the community, businesses, organizations, friends, and family now have an opportunity to purchase a memorial bench that will be placed in Hulbert City Park.
“Benches have been allowed to be placed on Main Street with business or property owner’s approval,” Kim Boston, Hulbert officer manager, said. “We’ve had multiple requests for memorial benches to be allowed in the park.”
Guidelines for the placement of memorial benches were approved by the town of Hulbert Board of Trustees at a June 8, 2023, meeting.
According to the guidelines, all benches must be placed in approved locations. The city manager will meet with the donor to discuss bench location and preparation, as all benches must be placed on a concrete pad.
Additional planting, flowers, and decorations to the memorial benches are not permitted, and verbiage of the memorial plaque must be approved by town officials.
Officials said the town of Hulbert will make every reasonable effort to maintain the benches but will not be responsible for acts of nature, damage, or vandalism to the memorial benches.
The donors will be responsible for replacing benchrd if they are damaged or vandalized.
Those interested in purchasing a memorial bench, or who need additional information, should call Hulbert Town Hall at 918-772-2165.
