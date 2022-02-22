On the path forward 2022: Bulding a resilient community: ALL NWOK, AG AND ENERGY STORIES
ENID, Okla. — From farming to wind energy, the statewide Mesonet weather-recording sites have been providing valuable research data that has served Oklahomans for more than 25 years.
Oklahoma Mesonet is a world-class network of environmental monitoring stations operated by expert scientists, researchers and technicians, according to mesonet.com.
Chris Fiebrich, executive director of Oklahoma Mesonet, said the story of the stations’ origins began in the 1980s when both the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University started working together on the idea that evolved into the weather recording sites.
The weather side of OU and the ag side at OSU wanted this network and went in together, working through many proposals and several years of attempts and rejections before the idea became successful. Mesonet was funded in 1991 and commissioned in 1994.
“The two universities came together to make this statewide effort successful from the very beginning,” Fiebrich said.
Collecting the data
There are 120 permanent data collection sites spread evenly across the state. At each site, the environment is measured by a set of instruments on or near a 10-meter-tall tower. The measurements are packaged into “observations” every 5 minutes, then the observations are transmitted to a central facility every five minutes, 24 hours per day, year-round.
Oklahoma Climatological Survey (OCS) at OU receives observations, verifies the quality of the data and provides the data to Mesonet customers. It only takes 5 to 10 minutes from the time the measurements are acquired until they become available to the public.
Before Mesonet came about, there weren’t many sites across the state, other than some airport stations operated by the National Weather Service and the Federal Aviation Administration. There were around 10 or 12 across the state at the time, which really wasn’t enough to track all of the variety and hazards we have in Oklahoma, Fiebrich said.
The network was built from scratch and sites are identical and measure the same data, which makes the data multi-purpose, he said.
Oklahoma Mesonet provides data to some of the largest industries in the state: Agriculture, education, public safety and fire management.
“We try to hit the big economic sectors of the state,” Fiebrich said. “Since we are largely state funded, we want to give the state (data) that impacts the state, like ag, emergency management, education, fire. Those are things that the real-time, local climate level data can really help.”
Wes Lee, Mesonet agriculture coordinator, said there are other industries that utilize the data in the state, like energy, wind, oil and gas.
Most of the data is created by automated algorithms; however, employees in quality control, field technicians and calibration staff are the ones who sift through critical data.
“We do have several quality assurance staff that are looking at the data,” Fiebrich said. “The uses of the data are so vital to these different sectors. We really want to make sure the data is research quality.”
Every day, all year, there is breaking information, with thousands of sensors all across the state detecting the whole gamut of conditions — to wind, hail, sleet, dust, snow, heat.
“We have about 3,300 sensors in the field providing those million observations a day,” Lee said. “There is a lot of potential for something to happen with that many sensors and towers.”
Mesonet and agriculture
One of Mesonet’s focus areas in the state is agriculture, providing data and models for farmers and ranchers to help determine the health and progression of crops, pest management, spraying and drift risks, cattle feeding schedules and volumes and much more.
There are 16 different agriculture models available on the Mesonet website. In many areas of the state, the information from those models is critically important, Lee said.
Some of the models are known as value-added or decision-making tools. For example, with wheat being the largest crop in the state and vitally important in Northwest Oklahoma and since it is generally dual purpose for cattle operations, Lee said, one of the models helps ranchers determine when to switch their cattle forage.
“We have a model for when that first hollow stem is going to happen,” Lee said. “It is specific for wheat varieties that a farmer can select what they have planted. It takes into account the growing conditions, the soil heat conditions from the time the wheat is planted until the current time. It helps them to estimate when they need to be out in the field to really be looking hard for that first hollow stem and when to pull cattle off.”
Mesonet and economic development
The 120 Mesonet sites across the state were key in the assessment of the state’s wind energy viability.
“Analysts were able to use a couple decades of our data to do a wind energy analysis of wind energy resources across the state,” Fiebrich said. “These are things maybe locals knew, but we didn’t know across the state where the highest winds were.”
Weatherford is the windiest area in the state, and that is where the first wind turbines began popping up, Fiebrich said.
Usually a wind energy company will do its own analysis, but Mesonet has had many corporations purchase years of its data to determine wind potential.
Others impacted by Mesonet data have included PhD students conducting research, utility companies that have used the data to make financially impacting decisions such as when to turn generators during a cold front or determining more power can be pumped through the lines in hot conditions if there is enough wind, Fiebrich said.
The towers also measure solar radiation for solar panels, Lee said. Data about solar radiation has helped developers decide where to place solar farms in the future.
Mesonet and Oklahoma’s partnershipThe state originally was the main funding source for the Mesonet network. Over time, Mesonet has shifted to receiving only half of its funding from the state, due to budget cuts to education over the years, and raising the rest through grants and contracts, Fiebrich said.
“The state is still a key funder of our funding,” Fiebrich said. “We are really lucky in Oklahoma that the Legislature does contribute to our funding.”
Mesonet hopes to be a resource and a utility for those working in the public sector and for the state overall, Fiebrich said.
“We want to be useful to the public and to these industries,” Lee said. “We think if we are, and people are able to use our products, then we will be able to show legislatures and officials that we are making an impact in local ways.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.